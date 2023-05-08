A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

The price of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) closed at $80.95 in the last session, up 2.68% from day before closing price of $78.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 758408 shares were traded. EMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $99 from $96 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Vertical Research Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $94 to $92.

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Sector Perform on January 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when McAlindon Julie A. sold 1,900 shares for $86.89 per share. The transaction valued at 165,091 led to the insider holds 2,877 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMN now has a Market Capitalization of 10.04B and an Enterprise Value of 14.70B. As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMN has reached a high of $112.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMN traded on average about 980.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.16M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EMN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 1.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EMN is 3.16, which was 3.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07. The current Payout Ratio is 68.00% for EMN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.26 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.31, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.22 and $7.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.92. EPS for the following year is $9.01, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.6 and $7.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.47B. As of the current estimate, Eastman Chemical Company’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.72B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.56B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.58B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.29B and the low estimate is $10.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.