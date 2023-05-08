A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

The closing price of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) was $35.44 for the day, up 3.50% from the previous closing price of $34.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1785523 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.51.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Jefferies Upgraded its Underperform to Hold on March 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 112,324 led to the insider holds 5,474 shares of the business.

ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of HOG for $1,002,628 on Sep 02. The President and CEO now owns 508,870 shares after completing the transaction at $38.94 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $37.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,062 and bolstered with 1,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.35B and an Enterprise Value of 10.98B. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.37.

Shares Statistics:

HOG traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.25M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.71M, compared to 7.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, HOG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 12.80% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.07, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $4.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.