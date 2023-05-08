Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed at $61.00 in the last session, down -0.07% from day before closing price of $61.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1036180 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Accumulate rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On March 22, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.

On March 14, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on March 14, 2023, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Davis Heather A. sold 349 shares for $60.41 per share. The transaction valued at 21,083 led to the insider holds 176 shares of the business.

Harriman Sherry L. sold 11,969 shares of ASO for $730,947 on Feb 21. The SVP, Logistics & Supply Chain now owns 2,742 shares after completing the transaction at $61.07 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Davis Heather A., who serves as the SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of the company, sold 382 shares for $62.02 each. As a result, the insider received 23,692 and left with 176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.07B and an Enterprise Value of 6.51B. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $69.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASO traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ASO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.15M with a Short Ratio of 11.15M, compared to 12.23M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.49% and a Short% of Float of 28.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ASO is 0.36, which was 0.31 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.97 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.63. EPS for the following year is $8.47, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.57 and $7.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3B and the low estimate is $6.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.