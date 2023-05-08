Alkermes plc (ALKS) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

After finishing at $28.71 in the prior trading day, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) closed at $29.45, up 2.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075694 shares were traded. ALKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $30 from $26 previously.

On October 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $25.

On August 16, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $26.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on August 16, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Daglio David Angelo Jr. bought 35,000 shares for $23.31 per share. The transaction valued at 815,734 led to the insider holds 80,000 shares of the business.

Nichols Christian Todd sold 7,474 shares of ALKS for $211,203 on Jun 21. The SVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 21,035 shares after completing the transaction at $28.26 per share. On May 17, another insider, LANDINE MICHAEL J, who serves as the SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc. of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $29.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,457,475 and left with 232,306 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALKS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.67B and an Enterprise Value of 4.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -58.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALKS has reached a high of $32.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 165.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.64M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.83M with a Short Ratio of 8.83M, compared to 9.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $296.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $314.1M to a low estimate of $286.2M. As of the current estimate, Alkermes plc’s year-ago sales were $276.22M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.49M, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $366.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.