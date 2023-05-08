Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Stock Closes up 3.24% on Friday Trading

After finishing at $205.39 in the prior trading day, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) closed at $212.05, up 3.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768040 shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $212.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALNY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $250 from $200 previously.

On April 26, 2023, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $220.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $243.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on March 21, 2023, with a $243 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Garg Pushkal sold 2,455 shares for $199.02 per share. The transaction valued at 488,595 led to the insider holds 4,345 shares of the business.

Greenstreet Yvonne sold 7,615 shares of ALNY for $1,481,811 on Apr 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 30,332 shares after completing the transaction at $194.59 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Vaishnaw Akshay, who serves as the President of the company, sold 2,392 shares for $194.59 each. As a result, the insider received 465,464 and left with 17,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALNY now has a Market Capitalization of 25.20B and an Enterprise Value of 24.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $242.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 196.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 208.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 827.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 778.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 4.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.19 and a low estimate of -$2.15, while EPS last year was -$2.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.57, with high estimates of -$1.04 and low estimates of -$2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.57 and -$8.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.34. EPS for the following year is -$2.48, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.07 and -$5.73.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $331.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $350M to a low estimate of $317M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.82M, an estimated increase of 47.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.01M, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $47.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $387.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.1M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 34.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.