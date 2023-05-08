Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) closed the day trading at $30.60 up 4.79% from the previous closing price of $29.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3104000 shares were traded. COLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COLD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 172.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $32 from $30 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $34.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on December 14, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares for $29.86 per share. The transaction valued at 101,514 led to the insider holds 36,812 shares of the business.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares of COLD for $75,331 on Jun 03. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.94 per share. On May 17, another insider, NOVOSEL THOMAS C, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,326 shares for $25.58 each. As a result, the insider received 136,239 and left with 2,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLD now has a Market Capitalization of 7.55B and an Enterprise Value of 11.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $32.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COLD traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COLD traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 269.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.94% stake in the company. Shares short for COLD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 4.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

COLD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $707.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $747M to a low estimate of $671M. As of the current estimate, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $705.7M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $731.82M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $772M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $671M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.32B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.