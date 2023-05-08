AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

In the latest session, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) closed at $90.89 up 6.80% from its previous closing price of $85.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2152899 shares were traded. AMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 08, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when FOLETTA MARK G sold 1,458 shares for $88.78 per share. The transaction valued at 129,441 led to the insider holds 8,073 shares of the business.

FOLETTA MARK G sold 6,042 shares of AMN for $509,638 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 8,073 shares after completing the transaction at $84.35 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Jackson Denise L, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,001 shares for $110.76 each. As a result, the insider received 443,151 and left with 14,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.41B and an Enterprise Value of 4.21B. As of this moment, AMN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has reached a high of $129.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMN has traded an average of 754.23K shares per day and 890.61k over the past ten days. A total of 43.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.21M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.65% stake in the company. Shares short for AMN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 6.00M, compared to 5.94M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.83% and a Short% of Float of 21.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.51 and a low estimate of $2.21, while EPS last year was $3.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.78 and $7.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.32. EPS for the following year is $8.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $9.09 and $6.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated decrease of -28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $995.03M, a decrease of -30.30% less than the figure of -$28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $966M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.