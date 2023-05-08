An average trading volume for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has been steady over the recent period.

The closing price of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) was $67.33 for the day, up 4.16% from the previous closing price of $64.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617602 shares were traded. STAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STAA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 187.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $67.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Holliday Keith sold 823 shares for $61.97 per share. The transaction valued at 51,001 led to the insider holds 27,633 shares of the business.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of STAA for $1,873,431 on Dec 29. The 10% Owner now owns 8,783,082 shares after completing the transaction at $47.93 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $46.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,697,610 and bolstered with 8,743,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.12B and an Enterprise Value of 2.95B. As of this moment, STAAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 104.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 75.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAA has reached a high of $112.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.53.

Shares Statistics:

STAA traded an average of 608.40K shares per day over the past three months and 665.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STAA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.12M, compared to 5.09M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.68% and a Short% of Float of 26.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.02M to a low estimate of $86.1M. As of the current estimate, STAAR Surgical Company’s year-ago sales were $81.1M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.51M, an increase of 23.00% over than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.92M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $349.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $346.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.39M, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $433.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467.2M and the low estimate is $424.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.