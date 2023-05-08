An investigation into indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) closed at $8.11 up 3.71% from its previous closing price of $7.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2211964 shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $10 previously.

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when schiller Thomas sold 30,000 shares for $7.79 per share. The transaction valued at 233,700 led to the insider holds 1,251,280 shares of the business.

schiller Thomas sold 30,000 shares of INDI for $297,000 on Apr 03. The CFO and EVP of Strategy now owns 1,274,303 shares after completing the transaction at $9.90 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, McClymont Donald, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $10.19 each. As a result, the insider received 509,500 and left with 4,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $11.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INDI has traded an average of 2.05M shares per day and 1.8M over the past ten days. A total of 125.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.03M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 12.44M, compared to 11.92M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $40.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $40.12M to a low estimate of $40M. As of the current estimate, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22M, an estimated increase of 81.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.83M, an increase of 101.20% over than the figure of $81.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.97M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 125.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $423.7M and the low estimate is $375.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.