An investigation into The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $22.04 in the prior trading day, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) closed at $22.63, up 2.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2418071 shares were traded. WEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Esposito Liliana sold 64,701 shares for $21.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,375,543 led to the insider holds 74,865 shares of the business.

Peltz Matthew H. sold 3,627,569 shares of WEN for $79,987,896 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 21,705,770 shares after completing the transaction at $22.05 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, MAY PETER W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,627,569 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 79,987,896 and left with 21,705,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.65B and an Enterprise Value of 8.19B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $23.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 212.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.79M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 7.35M, compared to 6.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 60.20% for WEN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1986 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 26 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $522.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.6M to a low estimate of $504M. As of the current estimate, The Wendy’s Company’s year-ago sales were $488.64M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $565.13M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $577M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $555M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.