Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM): Selected Notes

In the latest session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) closed at $0.88 down -2.07% from its previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0186 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541184 shares were traded. ASM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8997 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $3.25.

Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 24, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASM now has a Market Capitalization of 113.86M and an Enterprise Value of 109.26M. As of this moment, Avino’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASM has reached a high of $1.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8226, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6923.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASM has traded an average of 516.45K shares per day and 527.79k over the past ten days. A total of 118.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.89M. Insiders hold about 15.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 360.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 786.75k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.17M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $11.05M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.87M, an increase of 48.00% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.19M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.67M and the low estimate is $50.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.