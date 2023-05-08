Analysis of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX): Selected Notes

After finishing at $45.78 in the prior trading day, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) closed at $47.87, up 4.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174055 shares were traded. TEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TEX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $54 from $66 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $63.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when MEESTER SIMON sold 6,000 shares for $50.44 per share. The transaction valued at 302,640 led to the insider holds 55,907 shares of the business.

GARRISON JOHN L JR sold 8,907 shares of TEX for $534,420 on Mar 06. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 436,280 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, GARRISON JOHN L JR, who serves as the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of the company, sold 10,832 shares for $60.02 each. As a result, the insider received 650,137 and left with 445,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.13B and an Enterprise Value of 3.60B. As of this moment, Terex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEX has reached a high of $60.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.25M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 2.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TEX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.39, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 7.70% for TEX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.34 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.88. EPS for the following year is $6.02, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.85 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Terex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.31B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.