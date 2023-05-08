Analyst EPS estimates for Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) stock

In the latest session, Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) closed at $8.49 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $8.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1412752 shares were traded. MIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mirion Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on March 24, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 29, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On October 25, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares for $8.64 per share. The transaction valued at 84,601,293 led to the insider holds 14,960,702 shares of the business.

GSAM Holdings LLC sold 2,700 shares of MIR for $16,356 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.06 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.73B and an Enterprise Value of 2.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIR has reached a high of $9.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MIR has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 225.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MIR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.99M, compared to 8.36M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $191.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $192.6M to a low estimate of $190.1M. As of the current estimate, Mirion Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.8M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.11M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $777.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $770.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $773.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $717.8M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $812.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $815.3M and the low estimate is $809.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.