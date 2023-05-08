Analyst EPS estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) stock

After finishing at $1.05 in the prior trading day, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) closed at $1.09, up 3.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2205092 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 17, 2020, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Riga Thomas J sold 31,381 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 24,979 led to the insider holds 472,411 shares of the business.

McGahan Keith M sold 27,197 shares of SPPI for $21,649 on Mar 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 189,325 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Riga Thomas J, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 18,153 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider received 14,867 and left with 503,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPPI now has a Market Capitalization of 133.67M and an Enterprise Value of 88.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7151.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 199.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.03M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.67M, compared to 4.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11M, up 390.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.1M and the low estimate is $71.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.