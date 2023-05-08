Analysts predict EPS of $0.15 for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)’s current quarter

In the latest session, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) closed at $5.66 up 4.24% from its previous closing price of $5.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143174 shares were traded. BSBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSBR now has a Market Capitalization of 20.35B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR has reached a high of $6.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSBR has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 796.38k over the past ten days. A total of 7.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.27B. Insiders hold about 13.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BSBR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 8.4M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BSBR is 0.34, from 0.86 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.53.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.34B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of the current estimate, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.59B, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.52B, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.81B and the low estimate is $15.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.