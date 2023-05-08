Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) closed the day trading at $23.65 up 3.23% from the previous closing price of $22.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2257001 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 09, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $33.

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $36.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 05, 2023, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Eltoukhy Helmy bought 8,600 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 224,928 led to the insider holds 2,049,238 shares of the business.

Eltoukhy Helmy bought 84,452 shares of GH for $2,223,908 on Mar 14. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,040,638 shares after completing the transaction at $26.33 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Talasaz AmirAli, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $26.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,376 and bolstered with 24,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.52B and an Enterprise Value of 2.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $62.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GH traded about 1.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GH traded about 1.64M shares per day. A total of 102.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 6.31M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.81% and a Short% of Float of 9.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.45, while EPS last year was -$1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.24, with high estimates of -$1.1 and low estimates of -$1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.35 and -$4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.6. EPS for the following year is -$3.94, with 16 analysts recommending between -$3.1 and -$4.52.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $117.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.3M to a low estimate of $111.1M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.1M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.17M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $528.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $533.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $449.54M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $712.2M and the low estimate is $623.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.