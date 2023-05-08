Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

In the latest session, Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) closed at $117.68 up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $117.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4521147 shares were traded. MRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.56.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Merck & Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $130 from $105 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Zachary Jennifer sold 19,141 shares for $117.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,250,834 led to the insider holds 35,128 shares of the business.

Karachun Rita A sold 15,875 shares of MRK for $1,865,843 on May 04. The Sr. VP Fince-Global Controller now owns 45,710 shares after completing the transaction at $117.53 per share. On May 03, another insider, MIZELL STEVEN, who serves as the EVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 53,400 shares for $119.01 each. As a result, the insider received 6,355,056 and left with 31,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRK now has a Market Capitalization of 293.03B and an Enterprise Value of 310.53B. As of this moment, Merck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRK has reached a high of $119.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRK has traded an average of 7.81M shares per day and 6.58M over the past ten days. A total of 2.54B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MRK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 21.34M with a Short Ratio of 21.34M, compared to 19.54M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MRK is 2.92, from 2.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91. The current Payout Ratio is 45.80% for MRK, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.18 and $3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.75. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 18 analysts recommending between $9.22 and $6.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.41B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.55B to a low estimate of $14.25B. As of the current estimate, Merck & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.59B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.24B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.73B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.28B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.46B and the low estimate is $59.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.