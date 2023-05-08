Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

After finishing at $46.04 in the prior trading day, Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) closed at $45.98, down -0.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1044606 shares were traded. QGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 10.08B and an Enterprise Value of 10.54B. As of this moment, Qiagen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QGEN has reached a high of $51.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 762.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 803.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 229.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.62M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QGEN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $497.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $506.05M to a low estimate of $491.8M. As of the current estimate, Qiagen N.V.’s year-ago sales were $516M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $525.02M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $515.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.