Analysts provide stock recommendations for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

After finishing at $4.87 in the prior trading day, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at $4.99, up 2.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083553 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9100.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LICY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LICY now has a Market Capitalization of 990.40M and an Enterprise Value of 799.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 59.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2338, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8460.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 176.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.83M with a Short Ratio of 13.83M, compared to 13.73M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.83.