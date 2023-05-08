Analysts provide stock recommendations for Schneider National Inc. (SNDR)

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) closed the day trading at $26.68 up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $26.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641174 shares were traded. SNDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNDR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $23 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $27.

On December 21, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Reich Robert M JR sold 6,000 shares for $29.64 per share. The transaction valued at 177,840 led to the insider holds 93,645 shares of the business.

Devgun Shaleen sold 10,000 shares of SNDR for $270,000 on Feb 01. The Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer now owns 124,497 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Devgun Shaleen, who serves as the Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,000 and left with 134,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.66B and an Enterprise Value of 4.48B. As of this moment, Schneider’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDR has reached a high of $30.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNDR traded about 597.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNDR traded about 612.97k shares per day. A total of 179.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.87M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Dividends & Splits

SNDR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.36, up from 0.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Schneider National Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated decrease of -15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.6B, down -10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $5.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.