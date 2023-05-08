Analysts provide stock recommendations for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

In the latest session, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) closed at $79.21 up 5.68% from its previous closing price of $74.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1191152 shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southern Copper Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE sold 1,500 shares for $76.11 per share. The transaction valued at 114,161 led to the insider holds 4,400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCCO now has a Market Capitalization of 59.40B and an Enterprise Value of 64.22B. As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $82.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCCO has traded an average of 1.18M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.71M, compared to 5.86M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCCO is 4.00, from 3.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39. The current Payout Ratio is 101.50% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on May 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.41 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 12 analysts recommending between $11.28 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.64B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.89B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, Southern Copper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.31B, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B, an increase of 25.10% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.05B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.8B and the low estimate is $9.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.