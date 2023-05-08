Analyzing Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS)’s quick and current ratios

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) closed the day trading at $4.21 down -16.30% from the previous closing price of $5.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.8200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968915 shares were traded. ASNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASNS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASNS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.57M and an Enterprise Value of 5.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASNS has reached a high of $39.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2134.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASNS traded about 201.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASNS traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 1.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32M. Insiders hold about 19.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASNS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 3.36k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.