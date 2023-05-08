Analyzing Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) closed at $25.03 up 3.30% from its previous closing price of $24.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1803715 shares were traded. YOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.47.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clear Secure Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On August 03, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $52.

On July 26, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $45.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 26, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Moshkani Seyed Kasra sold 1,000 shares for $27.29 per share. The transaction valued at 27,290 led to the insider holds 21,894 shares of the business.

Moshkani Kasra sold 1,000 shares of YOU for $26,030 on Mar 30. The EVP, Operations now owns 22,894 shares after completing the transaction at $26.03 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Patterson Richard N. Jr., who serves as the CISO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $27.13 each. As a result, the insider received 135,650 and left with 6,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YOU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.29B and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YOU has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 86.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.56% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.23M with a Short Ratio of 15.23M, compared to 13.2M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.72% and a Short% of Float of 51.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $129.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $130.4M to a low estimate of $128.25M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.54M, an estimated increase of 43.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.31M, an increase of 29.80% less than the figure of $43.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $136M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $571M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $545.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $560.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437.43M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $663.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $684.8M and the low estimate is $632.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.