Analyzing Manchester United plc (MANU)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The closing price of Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) was $19.07 for the day, down -1.40% from the previous closing price of $19.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204273 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MANU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANU now has a Market Capitalization of 3.81B and an Enterprise Value of 4.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.11.

Shares Statistics:

MANU traded an average of 2.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.67M. Insiders hold about 5.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 10.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, MANU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.64M to a low estimate of $172.64M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $178.74M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.1M, an increase of 36.50% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $767.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $758.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $893.51M and the low estimate is $846.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.