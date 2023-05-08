Analyzing Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Murphy Oil Corporation’s stock clocked out at $34.70, up 3.95% from its previous closing price of $33.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980633 shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On April 17, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $41.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Utsch Louis W sold 10,902 shares for $43.50 per share. The transaction valued at 474,237 led to the insider holds 9,504 shares of the business.

Vaughan Paul D. sold 9,500 shares of MUR for $392,350 on Feb 06. The Vice President & Controller now owns 4,716 shares after completing the transaction at $41.30 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, MIRELES THOMAS J, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $49.06 each. As a result, the insider received 735,840 and left with 39,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.35B and an Enterprise Value of 7.65B. As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $51.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MUR traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 6.75M, compared to 6.48M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, MUR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76. The current Payout Ratio is 11.60% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.28. EPS for the following year is $6.14, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.45 and $3.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $865.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $791M. As of the current estimate, Murphy Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $910.14M, a decrease of -5.70% over than the figure of -$21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $733M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.