ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Shares Decline by -0.42% to Close at $301.68

As of close of business last night, ANSYS Inc.’s stock clocked out at $301.68, down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $302.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714620 shares were traded. ANSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $304.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $297.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANSS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $295 from $281 previously.

On October 24, 2022, Rosenblatt Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $295 to $270.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on September 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $275.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Emswiler Shane sold 3,859 shares for $307.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,187,885 led to the insider holds 25,990 shares of the business.

Hearn Walter sold 1,950 shares of ANSS for $581,314 on Mar 02. The SVP, World Sales & Cust. Exc. now owns 19,922 shares after completing the transaction at $298.11 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, LEE JANET, who serves as the SVP, GC and Secretary of the company, sold 984 shares for $300.31 each. As a result, the insider received 295,505 and left with 24,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANSS now has a Market Capitalization of 26.30B and an Enterprise Value of 26.66B. As of this moment, ANSYS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANSS has reached a high of $333.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 313.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 264.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANSS traded 513.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 515k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ANSS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 857.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 956.04k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.85 and $8.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.66. EPS for the following year is $9.58, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.25 and $8.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $506.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $547.8M to a low estimate of $478.71M. As of the current estimate, ANSYS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $475.89M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.14M, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $544.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.61B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.