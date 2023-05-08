Are analysts optimistic about GDS Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:GDS) stock?

The price of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) closed at $14.74 in the last session, up 4.46% from day before closing price of $14.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736216 shares were traded. GDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.10.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $33.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.35B and an Enterprise Value of 8.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $35.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GDS traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 971.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 183.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.89M. Insiders hold about 1.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.5M with a Short Ratio of 9.50M, compared to 10.9M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $358.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $365.9M to a low estimate of $351.93M. As of the current estimate, GDS Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $311.74M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.48M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $368.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $357.28M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.