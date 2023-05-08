Are analysts optimistic about Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) stock?

The closing price of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) was $142.32 for the day, up 1.74% from the previous closing price of $139.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2149364 shares were traded. NUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $146 to $125.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on January 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Utermark D. Chad sold 45,357 shares for $177.13 per share. The transaction valued at 8,034,300 led to the insider holds 172,629 shares of the business.

QUERY KENNETH REX sold 1,962 shares of NUE for $349,217 on Feb 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 74,138 shares after completing the transaction at $177.99 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hanners Noah C, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $176.63 each. As a result, the insider received 865,508 and left with 12,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUE now has a Market Capitalization of 39.09B and an Enterprise Value of 41.14B. As of this moment, Nucor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has reached a high of $182.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.85.

Shares Statistics:

NUE traded an average of 1.80M shares per day over the past three months and 1.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 249.42M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NUE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 6.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.02, NUE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 6.20% for NUE, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.06 and a low estimate of $4.71, while EPS last year was $9.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.49, with high estimates of $6.71 and low estimates of $2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.87 and $9.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.41. EPS for the following year is $11.73, with 8 analysts recommending between $14.88 and $8.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.08B to a low estimate of $8.91B. As of the current estimate, Nucor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.79B, an estimated decrease of -18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.41B, a decrease of -10.40% over than the figure of -$18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.47B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.51B, down -15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.75B and the low estimate is $29.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.