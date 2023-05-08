Are analysts optimistic about Rayonier Inc.’s (NYSE:RYN) stock?

As of close of business last night, Rayonier Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.95, up 0.13% from its previous closing price of $29.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594761 shares were traded. RYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RYN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2020, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when NUNES DAVID L sold 16,454 shares for $37.00 per share. The transaction valued at 608,810 led to the insider holds 74,901 shares of the business.

NUNES DAVID L sold 7,178 shares of RYN for $258,420 on Jan 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 91,355 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, NUNES DAVID L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $35.42 each. As a result, the insider received 708,494 and left with 316,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.43B and an Enterprise Value of 5.93B. As of this moment, Rayonier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYN has reached a high of $43.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RYN traded 439.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 547.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RYN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 2.25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, RYN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38. The current Payout Ratio is 195.70% for RYN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1339:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $212.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $223.8M to a low estimate of $205M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Inc.’s year-ago sales were $246.3M, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.53M, a decrease of -8.00% over than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $203M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $949.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $873.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $909.1M, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $921.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $976.11M and the low estimate is $859.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.