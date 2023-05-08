Are Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares too expensive at this price?

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) closed the day trading at $7.00 up 3.09% from the previous closing price of $6.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1947763 shares were traded. AZUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AZUL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.60.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZUL now has a Market Capitalization of 841.48M and an Enterprise Value of 5.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZUL has reached a high of $13.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AZUL traded about 3.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AZUL traded about 2.54M shares per day. A total of 90.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.26M. Shares short for AZUL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.27M, compared to 8.74M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.75 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $933.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $985.11M to a low estimate of $892.89M. As of the current estimate, Azul S.A.’s year-ago sales were $611.9M, an estimated increase of 52.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $892.23M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $52.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $923.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $847.88M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $4.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.