Are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) closed at $10.67 up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $10.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1554301 shares were traded. IRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.60 and its Current Ratio is at 30.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 02, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On April 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on September 30, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when MCCOURT Thomas A sold 46,129 shares for $10.67 per share. The transaction valued at 492,196 led to the insider holds 842,064 shares of the business.

MCCOURT Thomas A sold 33,756 shares of IRWD for $378,742 on Mar 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 647,598 shares after completing the transaction at $11.22 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, MCCOURT Thomas A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 31,227 shares for $11.31 each. As a result, the insider received 353,177 and left with 681,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.64B and an Enterprise Value of 1.40B. As of this moment, Ironwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRWD has reached a high of $12.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRWD has traded an average of 2.38M shares per day and 2.03M over the past ten days. A total of 153.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.07M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.77% stake in the company. Shares short for IRWD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20.13M with a Short Ratio of 20.13M, compared to 16.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.96% and a Short% of Float of 21.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $104.4M to a low estimate of $101M. As of the current estimate, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.23M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.92M, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.38M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $427.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.6M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $445.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459.6M and the low estimate is $434.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.