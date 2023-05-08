ARW (Arrow Electronics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

After finishing at $119.17 in the prior trading day, Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) closed at $119.64, up 0.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541666 shares were traded. ARW stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $87 from $125 previously.

On February 02, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when LONG MICHAEL J sold 741 shares for $118.00 per share. The transaction valued at 87,438 led to the insider holds 184,731 shares of the business.

LONG MICHAEL J sold 17,720 shares of ARW for $2,090,960 on Mar 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 185,472 shares after completing the transaction at $118.00 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Jean-Claude Carine Lamercie, who serves as the SVP, CLO & Secretary of the company, sold 1,292 shares for $118.00 each. As a result, the insider received 152,456 and left with 13,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARW now has a Market Capitalization of 6.84B and an Enterprise Value of 10.43B. As of this moment, Arrow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARW has reached a high of $134.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 480.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 503.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.91% stake in the company. Shares short for ARW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.54 and a low estimate of $3.56, while EPS last year was $5.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.61, with high estimates of $4.35 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18 and $14.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.32. EPS for the following year is $15.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $18.45 and $13.05.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $8.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.79B to a low estimate of $8.21B. As of the current estimate, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.46B, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.3B, a decrease of -10.60% less than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.72B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.12B, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.4B and the low estimate is $31.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.