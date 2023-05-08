As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) offers stability

After finishing at $46.73 in the prior trading day, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) closed at $48.33, up 3.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889078 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RMBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 30, 2021, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares for $44.83 per share. The transaction valued at 560,371 led to the insider holds 267,914 shares of the business.

Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares of RMBS for $617,669 on Apr 24. The President and CEO now owns 279,653 shares after completing the transaction at $49.41 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Seraphin Luc, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $49.58 each. As a result, the insider received 619,714 and left with 292,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 4.66B. As of this moment, Rambus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 97.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 72.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $51.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $122.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $152M to a low estimate of $151.7M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $146M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453.01M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616M and the low estimate is $497.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.