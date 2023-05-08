As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) offers stability

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed the day trading at $293.39 up 4.33% from the previous closing price of $281.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099943 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $294.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $280.52.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEDG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $375 from $305 previously.

On April 13, 2023, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $418.

On April 05, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $351.Janney initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2023, with a $351 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Adest Meir sold 2,500 shares for $307.81 per share. The transaction valued at 769,522 led to the insider holds 134,177 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares of SEDG for $1,582,841 on Feb 15. The Chief Product Officer now owns 139,068 shares after completing the transaction at $316.57 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $315.96 each. As a result, the insider received 1,579,813 and left with 140,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEDG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.19B and an Enterprise Value of 15.90B. As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 67.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 298.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 289.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEDG traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEDG traded about 1.69M shares per day. A total of 55.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 2.65M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.78 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.4 and $6.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.8. EPS for the following year is $12.21, with 28 analysts recommending between $16.11 and $8.69.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $990.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $930.8M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $727.77M, an estimated increase of 36.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 27.80% less than the figure of $36.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $971M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.8B and the low estimate is $4.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.