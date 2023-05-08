Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) closed at $6.97 in the last session, up 1.90% from day before closing price of $6.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1682314 shares were traded. BBVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBVA now has a Market Capitalization of 43.92B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBVA has reached a high of $7.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBVA traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.95B. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBVA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 1.46M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BBVA is 0.70, which was 0.43 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.22. The current Payout Ratio is 9.50% for BBVA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2012 when the company split stock in a 48:47 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $1.09.