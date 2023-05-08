Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Stocks Reach New Highs at $19.54 During Trading Session

After finishing at $19.42 in the prior trading day, Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) closed at $19.54, up 0.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711288 shares were traded. BSAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSAC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.35B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSAC has reached a high of $20.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 742.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 631.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 471.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.99M. Shares short for BSAC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 2.76M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BSAC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 2.42 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.23. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BSAC, which recently paid a dividend on May 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2012 when the company split stock in a 260:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.47 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $666.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $772.47M to a low estimate of $594.36M. As of the current estimate, Banco Santander-Chile’s year-ago sales were $793.93M, an estimated decrease of -16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $757.33M, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of -$16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $710.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.