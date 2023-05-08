Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) closed at $24.99 up 5.31% from its previous closing price of $23.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748042 shares were traded. CIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bancolombia S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $27 from $29 previously.

On August 02, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $35.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $46.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIB now has a Market Capitalization of 7.02B. As of this moment, Bancolombia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIB has reached a high of $45.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CIB has traded an average of 386.80K shares per day and 507.42k over the past ten days. A total of 240.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.84M. Insiders hold about 42.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 524.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 422.5k on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CIB is 2.48, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.68 and $6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.42. EPS for the following year is $6.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.56 and $5.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Bancolombia S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.04B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.37B and the low estimate is $5.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.