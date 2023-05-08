Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

The closing price of Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) was $7.25 for the day, down -0.68% from the previous closing price of $7.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857030 shares were traded. BBDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Oppenheimer on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

On November 14, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10.50 to $10.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Craddock Geoff bought 10,000 shares for $7.67 per share. The transaction valued at 76,700 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Okel Thomas bought 10,000 shares of BBDC for $80,494 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 20,037 shares after completing the transaction at $8.05 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, BYERS STEPHEN R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 466 shares for $8.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,984 and bolstered with 20,019 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBDC now has a Market Capitalization of 819.08M. As of this moment, Barings’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 145.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 29.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBDC has reached a high of $10.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.71.

Shares Statistics:

BBDC traded an average of 537.36K shares per day over the past three months and 489.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.35M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.05% stake in the company. Shares short for BBDC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 870.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 806.31k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, BBDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.62.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.65M to a low estimate of $64.87M. As of the current estimate, Barings BDC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.59M, an estimated increase of 23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.31M, an increase of 17.50% less than the figure of $23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.63M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $285.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.13M, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $298.01M and the low estimate is $251.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.