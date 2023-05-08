BHP Group Limited (BHP) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

In the latest session, BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) closed at $60.79 up 4.49% from its previous closing price of $58.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3143888 shares were traded. BHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BHP Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHP now has a Market Capitalization of 206.93B and an Enterprise Value of 211.55B. As of this moment, BHP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHP has reached a high of $71.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHP has traded an average of 3.07M shares per day and 3M over the past ten days. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.46B. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BHP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 5.46M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BHP is 5.30, from 2.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.76. The current Payout Ratio is 31.90% for BHP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 20651:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.