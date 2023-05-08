Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

As of close of business last night, Booking Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2569.30, down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $2603.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$34.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788110 shares were traded. BKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2,647.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2,524.34.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 24, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $2900 from $2785 previously.

On February 24, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2050 to $2524.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $2170 to $2670.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Vojvodich Radakovich Lynn sold 42 shares for $2680.32 per share. The transaction valued at 112,573 led to the insider holds 527 shares of the business.

Vojvodich Radakovich Lynn sold 40 shares of BKNG for $108,000 on Apr 18. The Director now owns 569 shares after completing the transaction at $2700.00 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Fogel Glenn D, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 750 shares for $2658.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,993,579 and left with 42,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 99.87B and an Enterprise Value of 100.51B. As of this moment, Booking’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKNG has reached a high of $2731.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1616.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2,582.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2,155.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKNG traded 319.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 377.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BKNG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 714.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 609.61k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $28.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $40.88 and a low estimate of $20.35, while EPS last year was $19.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $62.03, with high estimates of $66.71 and low estimates of $52.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $144 and $111.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $130.39. EPS for the following year is $155.8, with 23 analysts recommending between $175.66 and $130.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $4.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.65B to a low estimate of $4.57B. As of the current estimate, Booking Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.29B, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.78B, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.46B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.09B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.35B and the low estimate is $20.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.