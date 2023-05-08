Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Stocks Hit Low of $49.06 Before Closing at $50.42

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) closed the day trading at $50.42 up 3.57% from the previous closing price of $48.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131943 shares were traded. CALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CALM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $60 from $67 previously.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on May 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 1,201 shares for $60.15 per share. The transaction valued at 72,240 led to the insider holds 4,194 shares of the business.

HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER sold 1,180 shares of CALM for $64,546 on Jan 26. The Director now owns 42,727 shares after completing the transaction at $54.70 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Poole James E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $59.45 each. As a result, the insider received 297,262 and left with 10,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CALM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.74B and an Enterprise Value of 2.56B. As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $65.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CALM traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CALM traded about 1.6M shares per day. A total of 48.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.74M. Insiders hold about 10.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 5.88M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.27% and a Short% of Float of 23.35%.

Dividends & Splits

CALM’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.15, up from 5.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.70% for CALM, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $3.14, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.47 and $16.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.43. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $5.03.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $679.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $738.56M to a low estimate of $577.1M. As of the current estimate, Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $592.96M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $538.59M, a decrease of -12.80% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $625.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $493.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 78.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.