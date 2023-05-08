Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Decline -0.09% in Day Trading, Closes at $22.32

The price of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed at $22.32 in the last session, down -0.09% from day before closing price of $22.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1248517 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Barry Richard bought 77,276 shares for $25.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,990,630 led to the insider holds 275,000 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 11,565 shares of SAVA for $302,193 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 197,724 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Barry Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,159 shares for $23.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 860,223 and bolstered with 186,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 974.43M and an Enterprise Value of 773.56M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $51.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAVA traded on average about 719.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 627.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.05M with a Short Ratio of 11.05M, compared to 10.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.47% and a Short% of Float of 28.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.79, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.27 and -$3.31.