Certara Inc. (CERT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

As of close of business last night, Certara Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.11, up 3.49% from its previous closing price of $22.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1194384 shares were traded. CERT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CERT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On April 03, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Traynor Richard M. sold 5,000 shares for $23.66 per share. The transaction valued at 118,300 led to the insider holds 182,368 shares of the business.

Traynor Richard M. sold 10,000 shares of CERT for $214,500 on Mar 06. The SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 184,564 shares after completing the transaction at $21.45 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Traynor Richard M., who serves as the SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,000 and left with 194,564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.69B and an Enterprise Value of 3.76B. As of this moment, Certara’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 251.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERT has reached a high of $24.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CERT traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 980.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.81M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CERT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.20M, compared to 2.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $90.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.3M to a low estimate of $89.19M. As of the current estimate, Certara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.55M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.2M, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.91M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.64M, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $433.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $456M and the low estimate is $422.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.