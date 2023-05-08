Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at $126.53 in the last session, up 6.55% from day before closing price of $118.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548452 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 803.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $217.

On January 04, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $160.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $259 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares for $119.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,784 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Harty Linda S bought 5,000 shares of GTLS for $525,038 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 6,067 shares after completing the transaction at $105.01 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Evanko Jillian C., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,375 shares for $104.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,689 and bolstered with 104,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.58B and an Enterprise Value of 7.24B. As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTLS traded on average about 751.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 717k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 122.95% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.16M, compared to 6.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.68% and a Short% of Float of 20.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.13. EPS for the following year is $10.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $14.47 and $8.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $982.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $943.6M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $404.8M, an estimated increase of 142.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 134.20% less than the figure of $142.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 126.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.99B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.