Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Rise by 2.11% to Close at $120.96

The closing price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) was $120.96 for the day, up 2.11% from the previous closing price of $118.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963854 shares were traded. CHKP stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHKP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 01, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $133.

On April 17, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $151.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on April 17, 2023, with a $151 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHKP now has a Market Capitalization of 14.31B and an Enterprise Value of 12.68B. As of this moment, Check’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHKP has reached a high of $135.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.83.

Shares Statistics:

CHKP traded an average of 864.15K shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.67M. Insiders hold about 24.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CHKP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 3.2M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.27 and $7.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.03. EPS for the following year is $8.78, with 30 analysts recommending between $9.58 and $8.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 28 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $597.93M to a low estimate of $582.6M. As of the current estimate, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $571.1M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $599.87M, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $606.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $593.2M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHKP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.