Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $79.46

As of close of business last night, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $79.46, down -3.49% from its previous closing price of $82.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760613 shares were traded. CRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 05, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $100 from $110 previously.

On April 24, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $120 to $110.

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on January 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when THOMAS SCOTT sold 10,261 shares for $109.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,125,119 led to the insider holds 20,554 shares of the business.

ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD sold 29,229 shares of CRUS for $3,079,481 on Feb 09. The Sr VP, Supply Chain now owns 8,979 shares after completing the transaction at $105.36 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Alberty Carl Jackson, who serves as the VP, MSP of the company, sold 1,998 shares for $105.45 each. As a result, the insider received 210,689 and left with 36,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRUS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. As of this moment, Cirrus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRUS has reached a high of $111.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRUS traded 590.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 714.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.87M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRUS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.35 and $5.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.39. EPS for the following year is $7.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $6.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $326.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $359.8M to a low estimate of $296M. As of the current estimate, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $393.64M, an estimated decrease of -17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $505.63M, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of -$17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $594.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $444M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.