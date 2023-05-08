Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Records 0.58 million Shares Traded, Reaches $7.60 High

After finishing at $7.32 in the prior trading day, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) closed at $7.38, up 0.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583974 shares were traded. CHRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On March 28, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on June 14, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRS now has a Market Capitalization of 620.96M and an Enterprise Value of 909.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRS has reached a high of $14.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 992.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 713.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.61M. Insiders hold about 1.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.99M with a Short Ratio of 10.99M, compared to 12.05M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.65% and a Short% of Float of 17.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $47.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $59M to a low estimate of $40M. As of the current estimate, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.12M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.42M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.05M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $344.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.04M, up 63.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $769M and the low estimate is $415.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 79.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.