Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

The closing price of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) was $14.21 for the day, up 4.64% from the previous closing price of $13.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3630473 shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VNO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

On March 21, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 11.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $38.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.28.

Shares Statistics:

VNO traded an average of 4.25M shares per day over the past three months and 4.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.25M. Insiders hold about 8.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.5M with a Short Ratio of 19.50M, compared to 16.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.16% and a Short% of Float of 15.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.12, VNO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $454M to a low estimate of $436.36M. As of the current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $453.49M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.81M, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $461.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $449.91M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.