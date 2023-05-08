Consensus estimates for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $6.08, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $6.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572982 shares were traded. CD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.30.

On August 18, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 18, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 3.15B. As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CD traded 973.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 904.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 358.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.02M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 4.69M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.