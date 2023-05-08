Consensus estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) was $10.65 for the day, up 2.01% from the previous closing price of $10.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2795724 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.33B and an Enterprise Value of 3.05B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.82.

Shares Statistics:

PTEN traded an average of 3.88M shares per day over the past three months and 4.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.95M with a Short Ratio of 15.95M, compared to 15.54M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.66% and a Short% of Float of 11.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, PTEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $788.6M to a low estimate of $774M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $622.24M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $786.28M, an increase of 17.00% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.47M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.42B and the low estimate is $3.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.